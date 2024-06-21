XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

