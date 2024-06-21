Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of XPOF opened at $15.74 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $756.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

