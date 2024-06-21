Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:PSWD)

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

