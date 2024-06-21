Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:PSWD)

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $33.00.
About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
