Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

