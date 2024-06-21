Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $28.58.
About Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF
