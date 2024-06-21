Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,818 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. 1,852,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,598. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

