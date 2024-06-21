Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,454 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,242,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

