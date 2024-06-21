Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,231. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

