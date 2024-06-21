Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock remained flat at $22.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at $43,325,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,433,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,216 shares in the company, valued at $43,325,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,105 shares of company stock worth $6,322,664. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

