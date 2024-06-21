Yarbrough Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,143. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.