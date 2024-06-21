Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 7,379 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,396,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,014,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 735,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

