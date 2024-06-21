Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 671,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

