YUSD Stablecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.92 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $216.67 million and approximately $38.92 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99335743 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

