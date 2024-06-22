11,046 Shares in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 48,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.