11,046 Shares in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 48,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $9.57.
Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
