1,180 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $122,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.68. 5,382,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

