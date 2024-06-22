13,303 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

