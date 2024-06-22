17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.



