17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,406,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FBCG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 447,617 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.