17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 2.0% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $504.16. The company had a trading volume of 886,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.48 and a 200-day moving average of $512.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

