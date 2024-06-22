17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock remained flat at $45.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

