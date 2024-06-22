17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $577.74. The company had a trading volume of 483,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $531.62 and its 200 day moving average is $512.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $593.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.