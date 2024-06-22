17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.79. 6,996,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

