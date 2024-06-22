17 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.15. 910,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,458. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.73 and a 200 day moving average of $282.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

