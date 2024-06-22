177,061 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 177,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,828 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

