18,335 Shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,335 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Southern Missouri Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.