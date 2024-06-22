2,390 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,463.48. 165,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,247. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,378.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,280.74. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.