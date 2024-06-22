2,600 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $815,145. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2 %

MCD traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

