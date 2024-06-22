35,659 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

