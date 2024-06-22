37,170 Shares in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 567,426.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIVA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.03. 15,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

