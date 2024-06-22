41,216 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC owned 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 85,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.