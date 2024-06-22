431 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

PH traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.16. 886,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,431. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.48 and a 200 day moving average of $512.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

