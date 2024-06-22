4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $204,388.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock worth $553,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.