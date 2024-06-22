5,343 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Salesforce by 492.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $153,286,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,714,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.32.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

