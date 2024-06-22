644,206 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 644,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,079,000. Capital Southwest makes up about 3.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 835,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

