746 Shares in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB) Purchased by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.13% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DCMB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

About Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

