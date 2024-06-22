7,487 Shares in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZU traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 715,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,248. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

