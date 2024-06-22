8,014 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $320.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,203,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,115. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.04.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

