802 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

