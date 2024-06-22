8,939 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 69,981,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,354,716. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.