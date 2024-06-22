94,617 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $52,752,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $31,455,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

