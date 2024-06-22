9,661 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 3,096,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,230. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

