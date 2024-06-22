Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAN. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Aaron’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,839 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

