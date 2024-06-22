Achain (ACT) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $40.85 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000892 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

