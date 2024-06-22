Achain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $68.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000633 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.