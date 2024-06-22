ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $11.00 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

