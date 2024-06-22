Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Up 4.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 615,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average daily volume of 45,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.