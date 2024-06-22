Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 5.1% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,334,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

