Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.81. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

