Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 750,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 788,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

