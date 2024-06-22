Aerodrome Finance Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $124.90 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,377,708.6487429 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.70749945 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $23,246,616.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

