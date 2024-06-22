AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 31,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point cut AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

